Alton PD asks public to identify aggravated robbery suspect

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Alton Police Department

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — On Easter Sunday, Alton Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at a local drive-thru.

Around 1 a.m. police responded to a call of an aggravated robbery at El Rancho Drive Thru located near the intersection of West Main Avenue and North Conway Avenue.

Police verified that the suspect entered the drive-thru by foot waving a knife demanding money from the clerk. He left by foot with $200.

The man was caught on surveillance footage wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and blue jeans.

Alton police ask anybody that has information related to the robbery to call (956) 432-0700 or (956) 584-8477

