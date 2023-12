ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police Department announces road closures for two days beginning Jan. 2.

Photo source: Alton Police Department Facebook

The department said a portion of N. Bryan Boulevard. will be closed for re-pavement. The area closed will be from E. Kantunil Avenue to E. St. Jude Avenue (6 Mile Road).

Authorities encourage drivers to choose an alternate route during the two-day period.