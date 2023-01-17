ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department welcomed its newest K9 officer to the public Friday.

Tommy, an 8-year-old German shepard, served for the U.S. Border Patrol for six years before joining the Alton police force. During his time as a Border Patrol agent, Tommy was awarded the “Top Dog” distinction for three years in a row.

He is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Tommy’s K9 handler, Officer Daniel Padron with the Alton Police Department has been getting acquainted with Tommy.

The two plan on attending a canine handlers training soon.