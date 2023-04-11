McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man is scheduled to be arraigned on intoxication manslaughter charges after a fatal drunk-driving crash last year.

Fabian Hernandez was arrested in February on one count of intoxication manslaughter, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An indictment was issued March 16 and he is now scheduled for arraignment on Thursday.

At 5:59 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022, officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to an accident at the 4600 block of West State Highway 107. Hernandez was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima westbound when he veered off the roadway, colliding with a tree, a probable cause affidavit stated.

Hernandez, and a passenger identified as Luis Armando Santana Valero, were transported to a hospital. Santana Valero later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officers noted a smell of alcohol coming from Hernandez and an open, empty bottle of liquor in the car, the affidavit stated.

Detectives reviewed medical records, which showed that Hernandez had alcohol in his body when he arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Hernandez would later be booked into the Hidalgo County Jail Feb. 3. Records indicate that his bond was set at $30,000 and he was released from jail the same day.