WESLACO, Texas (Valley Central) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a July 4 auto-pedestrian fatal crash.

The incident occurred at around 10:11 p.m. Monday on La Homa Road.

A woman driving a gray Ford Focus traveling southbound on La Homa Road struck a man who was crossing the road on foot.

The woman stopped to render aid, according to DPS.

Javier Cuellar, 33, an Alton resident died at the scene of the incident.

DPS is further investigating the auto-pedestrian fatal crash.