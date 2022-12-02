ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The next time a phone rings, it could be on behalf of the Alton Police Department — but for some people that would be OK.

Even appreciated.

The Alton Police Department is launching the “R U OK?” Senior Program as a free welfare service for senior citizens. The program establishes a prearranged time for participants to receive a weekly phone call to check on their welfare, a release from the Alton police stated.

During the course of the call, participants will be asked “Are you OK?” and if their answer is yes then they may hang up. However, if a concern is expressed, the caller will determine the nature of the problem and issue the appropriate response.

Unanswered calls or busy lines are called back, and if there is still no response, the caller may request that an officer perform a safety check at the senior’s location, according to the release.

“This program is intended for members of our senior community who live alone or may not have someone to check in on them regularly,” said Jonathan B. Flores, Alton Chief of Police. “We want our senior community to know that the City of Alton cares for them and has a team of first responders who will be checking on their welfare weekly once they are registered for this free service.”

Seniors or family members may pick up an application at the Alton Police Department located at 509 S. Alton Blvd. in Alton, or fill out the online registration form on the City of Alton webpage.