ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials in the city of Alton say a dispute among neighbors over land elevation is resolved but homeowners say otherwise.

The dispute takes place on Trosper Boulevard between Frank Garcia and Jose Garcia. Frank Garcia says there has never been a problem until now.

“I’ve lived here 15 years and never had a problem, never had a problem. All of a sudden, look what we’re going through. They’ve built several subdivisions here and nobody has lifted the property because it’s not an area that gets flooded,” said Frank.

Jose Garcia purchased land right next door to build his home. Frank says since they began construction and elevated the terrain, water flows onto his property when it rains causing damage.

“I don’t want anything from this guy, I don’t anything, want us to just build his wall and keep his mud, water, and trash. Keep it on his side.” Frank said.

Jose Garcia says no water gets onto Frank’s property and says he elevated his home to be at the same level as the street.

“They require so many inches from the street. So that’s where I’m at. I didn’t think it would be an issue,” Jose said.

Alton City Manager Jeff Underwood spoke with both homeowners and said they came up with an agreement.

“We always have to make sure that people take care of keeping their water on their property and not sending it to the neighbors. The other thing they’re going to be doing is building their own wall on the property, the new property, the new home property. So it’d be a little bit more of a permanent solution there to keep that from happening,” Underwood said.

Jose says he never made a written agreement with the city and said because the city has continuously halted construction he has had to pay over $10,000 to be allowed to continue to build his home.

“Let me finish my home my dream home. This is our dream home. My family. No, I mean, we were not violating anything. Like I said, that’s all I want. It’s costing me more and more every month I’m paying $2,000 of interest,” Jose said.