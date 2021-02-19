Alton family loses everything in house fire amid freezing temperatures

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — An Alton family is in need of the community’s help after their home burned down in one of the coldest mornings in Texas’s winter season.

On Monday morning, the Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Janice Drive in rural Mission.

According to Alton fire Lt. Gabriel Garza, the freezing temperatures made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the fire.

On Monday, the Rio Grande Valley saw wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph with temperatures as low as seven degrees, making it difficult for the fire department to save the home.

Everyone from the Rosales-Gonzalez family was able to get out, but they only had enough time to rescue the pets inside.

According to Olivia Del Torro, a family friend, one of the children’s pet lizards did not make it due to possible smoke inhalation.

“I’m a strong believer in God has a way of doing things and sometimes it slaps us in the face and we don’t know why but something good always comes out of it,” said Del Torro.

The family is devastated as the only safe place they had during an already hard year is now charred.

“It’s just really hard for her to see the house,” said Del Torro.

According to Del Torro, the pandemic has already put a strain on the family.

Sylvia Rosales is not working and currently going to school to be a respiratory therapist.

Her husband is unemployed, and the three children are currently attending schools in Mission CISD.

Trying to lower their expenses – the family recently switched from full coverage to liability. But now they’ve lost their two vehicles as well.

“All the things we take for granted ‘Hey grandma gave me this’ all of that is gone. Everything is gone,” said Del Torro.

Trying to keep her head up – Sylvia says she can’t let this discourage her from pursuing her dream of becoming a respiratory therapist.

Rosales’s laptops and books burned inside the house, and now she is borrowing a laptop to get her school work done.

“This is going to make them stronger, and the community behind them – we are all pushing for the same thing. It’s time to rebuild what happened, happened – it’s tragic but you cannot replace a life and all of them got out with theirs,” said Del Torro.

The family has a GOFUNDME if you would like to donate.

They are also accepting donations via Cash App at $kyvette801, if you would like to contact the family directly to donate gift cards, clothes, or school supplies you can contact Ivette Guerro at (956) 599-0121.