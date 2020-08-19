Alton dispatcher honored statewide with Silent Hero Award

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — Dispatchers are the first voice those in distress hear when they dial 9-1-1, but many times those silent heroes are overlooked.

One local Communications Specialist is being honored for his hard work as a Communication Specialist with the Alton Police Department.

Communications Specialist Paulo Armendariz has been selected to receive the Texas NENA’s 2020 Silent Hero Award.

Armendariz is the only dispatcher in the state to have received the Silent Hero Award.

The Silent Hero Award is presented each year to an individual for exceptional professionalism in the field of emergency communications. This award is given to an individual who goes “above and beyond the call of duty” It is given to a Telecommunicator who is recognized as dedicated to emergency communications each and every day.

Armendariz has been a dispatcher with the Alton Police Department for nearly three years.

“Our communications personnel are the first link in the chain between our community and the officers who serve them. They are silent heroes who work diligently to ensure the safety of our community and our first responders,” said Jonathan Flores, Alton Chief of Police, “We are very proud of Paulo’s accomplishment. His hard work, dedication, and leadership has earned him this well deserved recognition. Especially with the influx of calls through the pandemic and with the added responsibility, our dispatchers are always there to respond.”