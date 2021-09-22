Alton church to offer free meals to children

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villareal partnered up with a church in Alton to serve free meals.

The meals will be offered for children younger than 18 years old Wednesday to Friday every week from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesdays Precinct 3 sill serve cheese enchiladas, on Thursday supreme nachos, and on Friday’s pollo asado.

The meals will be served at the San Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Alton.

For more information, call (956) 585-4509.