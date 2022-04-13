HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Alton has a lot to be happy about after their Chief of Police, Dr. Jonathan B. Flores was recognized Wednesday.

Chief Flores was selected for the Leadership Award at The Texas Police Chief’s Association Conference.

“It is an honor to be recognized amongst my peers who also work so hard in their respective communities to build trust and preserve the integrity of our noble profession. Thank you TPCA,” said Chief Flores, “I wholeheartedly believe that we are doing the Lord’s work every day. We are blessed with a platform, and it is our responsibility to do our absolute best to make a positive impact in the lives of others while we can.”

The conference was held this week in Galveston.

Chief Flores, who received his doctorates degree last year in educational leadership, credits the city leaders for the award.

“I am grateful to my Mayor, Commission, and City Manager for their leadership and for providing me with the autonomy necessary to be effective. I am equally grateful to our staff for their commitment to the vision, and to our community for their continued trust. Without these essential components no progress could be realized,” said Chief Flores.

This week, the City of Alton also received the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.