ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The mayor of Elsa will retain his position after winning Saturday’s election.

Alonzo ‘Al’ Perez defeated challengers Zeke Avila and Mingo Rodriguez to stay as mayor of Elsa. Perez garnered 72 percent of the votes, compared to 17 for Rodriguez and 11 percent for Avila.

Perez has served as Elsa mayor for multiple terms.

These results are unofficial until they are canvassed at a city meeting.