HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Allergy season is underway and across the Rio Grande Valley many people are feeling the impact of the season.

Recent winds and the humid weather have played a role in the spike in allergies this season, and as common as they are, it is also important to make sure it is just allergies.

Allergies can range between mild, moderate, and severe depending on how your body reacts to them. Between the different pollens from trees like birch, hackberry, and oak, which are what we are experiencing currently, there are also allergens that are unique to each individual.

“Irritants are exactly what the word says,” said Dr. John Austin, an ear, nose and throat specialist. “They irritate the lining tissue of your nose, mouth, and throat, whereas an allergen is a protein. So it’s something that comes from nature that your body is responding to. But the responses can be very similar.”

Austin says usually, mild allergies include a stuffy nose and watery eyes that will go away within a couple of days. But if they tend to stick longer than that, it’s best to consult with your doctor to rule out anything more severe.

Allergy symptoms are also present in symptoms for things like influenza, the common cold, and even covid.

When it comes to children, pediatrician Dr. Asim Zamir says they can start showing allergy symptoms as young as 6 months.

“Those need to be addressed and diagnosed correctly. What are the reasons which cause the allergies, and what can be done? There are many medications available, preventive medications they can take and prevent the symptoms,” Dr. Zamir said.

“There is treatment available in different kinds, and severe allergies are the ones that you worry about most they need to be properly evaluated and find out and document it so that it does not lead to an anaphylactic reaction which is a severe allergic reaction.”

Prevention is key to not falling under the effects of allergies. Things like wearing a mask can help avoid irritants like pollen or dust.

If you plan on taking over-the-counter medication, make sure to follow the instructions on the package or consult with your doctor or pharmacist.