RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The winds are picking up in the valley which means allergy season is upon us.

“The valley is funny that allergy season can be year-round,” said Dr. Chris Casso who works in family medicine for South Texas Health System.

Dr. Casso said Spring is typically when allergy season hits its peak, which is why those prone to allergies should be on the lookout.

“You might already know, okay it’s this time of year this is when I usually start seeing my runny nose, congestion, my cough, and so just kind of being aware of, what’s the pollen count right now,” she said.

Dr. Casso adds those symptoms of itchy eyes and runny nose differ from those of COVID-19.

“You’re going to have more fatigue, you might have more fever, you’re going to have a sore throat, a cough, you’ll feel more of the body aches more of your body is getting sick,” said Dr. Casso.

Aside from those symptoms, Dr. Casso said those who experience severe allergies could also suffer from asthma or bronchitis.

“A lot of these people should already be taking medication to prevent their asthma from getting worse or their bronchitis from getting worse and if they are not, they should really start taking that preventative medication,” said Dr. Casso.

While many times we can’t avoid the pollen outdoors, Dr. Casso shares some things people can do to alleviate their allergies.

“In your home try to dust the house make sure you do your regular cleaning, cleaning the sheets, when you go outdoors and come inside and lie down on your bed you tend to bring whatever is outside into your home so try to change your clothes,” she said.

Dr. Casso adds people should check the pollen count and avoid being outdoors if possible. Also, if you are unsure if it’s allergies or COVID, she recommends getting tested with your primary doctor.