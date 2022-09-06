HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for murder in Honduras has been deported back to his home country by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after reentering the United States twice.

Jose Manuel Soto-Ramirez, 33, is the accused suspect of a murder case in Honduras and has illegally entered the United States twice in the past decade.

Soto-Ramirez was deported to San Pedro Sula, Honduras Aug. 29. Upon arrival, ICE agents turned Soto-Ramirez over to authorities without incident, a news release stated.

According to law enforcement, Soto-Ramirez entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location without being admitted or paroled by an immigration officer. In May of 2010, Border Patrol agents encountered him near Laredo where he was issued an expedited removal order.

In June of 2010 Soto-Ramirez was deported back to Honduras for the first time.

On Aug. 26, 2021, the Supreme Court of Justice at La Paz, Honduras, issued an arrest warrant for Soto-Ramirez on charges of murder, theft and threats. By April of 2021, the suspect was located by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations at the Huntsville, Alabama Police Department.

Soto-Ramirez was served with a notice of intent/decision to reinstate the prior removal order.

On Aug. 29, Soto-Ramirez was removed from the U.S.

“This case is a great example of the cooperation between our local and international law enforcement partners,” Miguel Vergara, acting field office director for ERO Harlingen, said. “We will continue to identify and remove individuals wanted in their home countries, fulfilling our mission of keeping communities safe.”