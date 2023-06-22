DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of driving drunk during a deadly Donna crash had previously been convicted of manslaughter for striking a man with a car in 2010.

Freddy Lozano Lerma was arrested June 14 on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. Police said that Lerma attempted to turn into the Val Verde Flea Market and failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle before colliding with it.

Police said that Lerma exhibited signs of intoxication, and there was an odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Ricardo Torres, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was not the only deadly collision Lerma has been involved in.

Freddy Lerma in 2010 (Hidalgo County Jail records)

Previous conviction

An indictment accused Lerma of intentionally killing Serveo Marroquin Jr. by striking him with a vehicle on June 4, 2010. Lerma was initially arrested on a charge of murder and his bond was set at $1,225,000. Months later, he was found guilty on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

On Nov. 17, 2010, Lerma was sentenced to 10 years in state jail.

More than a decade after his sentencing, Lerma would be arrested again. This time he was arrested by the Texas Department of Safety for driving while intoxicated and having an open alcohol container.

On May 3, Alamo police arrested Lerma on charges of stalking and criminal trespass. Records show that his bond was set at $5,000 and he was released May 11, 34 days before the fatal crash in Donna.

Lerma now finds himself behind bars again. His bond for his most recent arrest sits at $22,500. Records show that he has not been released.