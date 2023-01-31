BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of breaking into a woman’s room will face additional charges after allegedly shoving a jailer and attempting to take his weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Lee Zuniga was arrested this week on two counts of burglary of a habitation, assault on a public servant and attempting to take an officer’s weapon, according to the Cameron County Inmate List.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral states that on Sunday, Jan. 29, a deputy with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 31000 block of FM 1847 in Los Fresnos. There authorities made contact with a man who said his daughter in-law was sleeping in her bedroom when a man holding a black handgun took the covers off of her and woke her up, the affidavit stated.

The document alleges that he told her “who the [expletive] are you?” before he went outside to another house that was on the same lot.

She told authorities she recognized the man as Zuniga, the affidavit stated.

The man told police that as he was walking to the kitchen with his son they saw Zuniga “highly distraught holding a black handgun in the kitchen,” the document stated. They commanded Zuniga to get out — to which he responded that the cartel was after him, the document stated.

The affidavit stated that Zuniga then ran out of the house and fled in a Ford truck.

He was arrested by deputies on charges of burglary of a habitation, and the following day Zuniga was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville for a medical clearance, according to authorities.

At the hospital, Zuniga told jailers that he needed to urinate.

“When both jailers took the mitts of inmate Zuniga’s hands he became combative whereas inmate Zuniga being 6’4″ and 213 pounds pushed [armed transporter] with full force to his chest causing him to lose his balance,” the affidavit stated.

According to the document, Zuniga then lunged toward the jailer and attempted to take his gun from his holster. Zuniga was pepper sprayed and placed in restraints, according to authorities.

The jailer was seen my medical staff at the hospital.