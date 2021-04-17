COVID INFO COVID INFO

All migrant children at Houston facility unified with sponsors or transferred to another center

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle is seen next to migrants after they were detained and taken into custody, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it’s under control and said he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is continuing to process a large number of migrant children.

On Saturday, HHS announced all children held at the emergency intake site for unaccompanied children at the National Association of Christian Churches site in Houston will be immediately unified with sponsors or transferred to another facility under HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) care.

HHS states this swift action is because this Houston facility was intended for use only temporarily.

Children that are not unified with sponsors will be transported to the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility or emergency intake sites where beds have become available.

HHS states that almost 130 of the 450 girls at the Houston site already have plans to be unified with a sponsor. 

The ORR will continue transferring children to unite them with a sponsor, said the release.

