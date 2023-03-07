PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beachgoers traveling down to South Padre Island no longer have to fear the narrow drive across the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway as all four travel lanes have been reopened.

As of Tuesday morning, maintenance on the bridge deck has been completed and all barricades have been removed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, the maintenance contractor for the project is scheduled to sweep the entire bridge deck to remove “any possible loose debris.”

The work will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and wrap up by the end of the day.

According to TxDOT, no travel delays are expected during the sweeping.