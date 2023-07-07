BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mr. Amigo Association made its first independent announcement for this year’s Mr. Amigo — parting ways with the Charro Days tradition.

Mr. Amigo 2023 is Mexican singer-songwriter Alexander Acha.

Acha is known for his early 2000’s hits Te Amo, Amor Sincero, Mujeres and ¿Y Quién Es Ella?. His songs have been heard in popular Mexican novelas such as Valientes, Mucho Corazon and Un Refugio para el Amor.

His songs have made an impact in many intros on Mexican television making his voice a well-known name during the early 2000s.

Acha was also in the popular singing competition La Academia as a mentor where he performed alongside his students.