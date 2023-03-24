AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed a Rio Grande Valley native as the newest member of the Texas Transportation Commission.

Alex G. Meade, of Mission, was appointed to the commission for terms set to expire Feb. 1, 2025

The Commission governs the Texas Department of Transportation and is responsible for policymaking regarding the state’s highway system, developing a statewide transportation plan, assisting the development of public transportation, and adopting rules for TxDOT’s operation, a release stated.

Meade is the executive vice president of Texas Regional Bank and previously served as the city manager for the City of Pharr.

Before that, he served as the chief executive officer of the Mission Economic Development Corporation. Meade has served on multiple boards during his career including the Border Trade Alliance, the board of regents for Texas State Technical College System, and the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.

“I am confident Alex will work tirelessly to provide transportation solutions that will take care of the needs of all Texans,” said Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. “I look forward to supporting him through the Senate confirmation process.”

Abbott also appointed another Texas native to the commission, Steven D. Alvis. Alvis’s term is set to expire in February of 2029.