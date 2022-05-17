ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Vietnam War Veteran in Alamo has set out to honor a local Vietnam War soldier more than 50 years after his death. Enrique Gonzalez tells ValleyCentral his efforts are now becoming reality decades later.

“I am blessed because I came back, and I am saddened because he didn’t,” Gonzalez said.

James Dale Earnest was an Army helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War and was a native of Alamo, Texas. Earnest was killed in action back on July 24, 1969, at just 22 years old.

While Gonzalez says he never knew Earnest during the war he says he wanted to make sure his service was honored. It’s something Gonzalez says veterans like him did not get when they came home.

“We were not welcomed home, there was no welcome, nothing for us for Vietnam Vets,” Gonzalez said. “So now that I am up in years, we’ve got to get this man recognized. He died in Vietnam, and nobody paid attention to it.”

Gonzalez first went to the City of Alamo to try to find any information on Earnest. Gonzales even went to a local newspaper to help research. After weeks of waiting Gonzalez had a breakthrough.

“David Kraimer came up and he said he was his best friend,” Gonzalez said. “Now we have history on this man and who he was.”

With new information about Earnest now on hand, the City of Alamo will now make a proclamation honoring him. But Gonzalez is also looking to honor Earnest by putting his name at the city’s Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“My part was working on the stone and an artist is working on that stone right now, what we are going to do is set the stone and leave it there,” Gonzalez said. ” It’s up to the city, where they want to place it.”

But Gonzalez feels his efforts have now paid off.

“Now they’re showing that this man failed to be honored 53 years ago,” Gonzalez said. “Now we are getting the honor that he deserves, with this proclamation we now know who James Dale Earnest was.”