Alamo train tragedy inspires teacher to spread awareness through podcast

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — A social studies teacher is taking action, with the help of his students, to keep the history of farmworkers in the Rio Grande Valley alive.

Juan Carmon, a teacher at Donna High School, was inspired by a train tragedy that took place in Alamo almost 81 years ago when a train crashed into a truck carrying a group of farmworkers.

“Every year, I try to do a local history project,” Carmona said.





Mr. Carmona’s discovery of the tragedy inspired him to create a podcast about the event.

“I like doing projects like this with he students to give the community back their history,” he said.

Taylor Seeaver, one of his students, says learning about the crash resonates with her because she comes from a family of farm workers.

“Farm worker safety is never prioritized,” she said.

Seeaver says remembering those who died because of the train collision was a huge deal for her.

“Sometimes we are a little ashamed that we might not have exciting history but it’s not that we don’t have an exciting history it’s just that it’s not represented correctly,” she said.

With Mr. Carmona’s guidance Seeaver and other students hope the podcast can continue to spread the importance of farm workers throughout the Rio Grande Valley for many generations to come.