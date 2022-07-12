ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department, in partnership with Hidalgo County Precinct 2, will hold a Back-to-School Health Fair.

Back-to-school vaccinations will be available at $5 for children and $10 for

adults.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be administered for free on-site for children 5 and older.

The Back-to-School Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South

Alamo Community Resource Center, located at 1429 South Tower Road.

The health fair is free and open to all county residents.

“We want to make sure that all students and their families receive the resources they need in preparation of

the new school year, ” said Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Office Eddie Olivarez.

Eduardo Cantu, Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner, said the first 300 attendees will receive free backpacks and school supplies.

The event will also feature 20 health-related booths to conduct health screenings and provide health care information offered in each precinct.

For more information about the health fair, call (956) 383-6221.