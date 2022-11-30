ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city’s annual illuminated Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will have a tropical twist this year.

This year, the city will celebrate with a Christmas Luau theme, with a mix of tasty food, floats and plenty of Christmas cheer for families to enjoy.

After the parade, Alamo officials and community members will be on hand to light up the Christmas tree and officially mark the start of the Christmas season.

The city will host the event from 6:15 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Alamo Downtown Central Park, located at 800 E. Main St.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Frontage and Alamo Road and head down Alamo Road towards Alamo Downtown Central Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to watch and enjoy a variety of illuminated floats on display during the parade, including an appearance from Santa Claus himself.

Those interested in being a part of the parade can sign up by filling out an online form.

After the form has been submitted, organizers will be reply via email with a float number. Applications will be open until Friday, Dec. 2.