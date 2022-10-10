ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing a scene on Interstate 2/U.S. 83 after someone died at the location.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 2 (US 83) will be temporarily closed for about an hour between Tower Road and Valverde Road, in Alamo as police take measurements for a fatality that occurred at the location.

All traffic will be diverted to the I-2 eastbound and westbound frontage roads. Eastbound drivers will exit at Valverde Rd and re-enter at the next available on-ramp, a news release from TxDOT stated.

Westbound drivers will exit at Tower and re-enter at the next available on-ramp.

Police and fire personnel will be on-site to assist with traffic flow.

When asked if the road closure was in connection to the motorcycle accident that occurred on Oct. 3, Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna, told ValleyCentral he could not recall the date of the accident.