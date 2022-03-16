ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday morning in Alamo, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to gunshots at the 500 block of Rancho Blanco Road where they found a 26 year-old-man shot in the torso.

According to the HCSO, a 56-year-old homeowner found the young man underneath his vehicle and shot him after confronting him. The homeowner said this is the second time he has been a victim of burglary.

While it is the law in Texas to defend yourself, property and family some law experts are warning residents that there are steps to take before pulling the trigger.

“It’s important to understand that by no means are we saying that you cannot defend yourself when someone is coming at you and your family,” said Ricardo Barrera, attorney and owner of Barrera Law Firm in Harlingen.

“It’s important to know that you need to be in the proper state of mind to take reasonable action to show that you had some calculation and you did do the best you could to make sure that people aren’t killed who don’t need to be killed,” said Barrera.

Chapter 9 of the Texas penal code allows residents to protect themselves, their property and family.

However, Barrera emphasized that deadly force should be last-resort.

“If there’s no other way of recovery, there’s no way you could’ve called the police, there’s an irreplaceable type item, then you may need to consider that, but in very few circumstances is it reasonable to make a snap decision to protect property,” he said.

A rule of thumb to go by is if you can call the police first, call them, according to Barrera.

“The key is this if you can call the police, call the police they are the trained people in weaponry and trained protection and even a 911 operator can do a lot to protect you in these kinds of situations,” said Barrera.

This case is still under investigation with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.