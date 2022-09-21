ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation has begun rehabilitating Alamo Road, causing road closures.

For the next four weeks, FM 907 or Alamo Road will be blocked off between Dicker Road and US 281 Military Highway due to reconstruction.

The roadway will be inaccessible to both northbound and southbound traffic.

Roadwork is expected to end Oct. 21. Drivers will be detoured to FM 2557 or Stewart Road in the meantime.

To monitor the situation for updates, the public may visit DriveTexas.org.