Alamo police warns public of fraud scheme

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Alamo Police Department is warning the public on fraudulent calls residents are receiving.

According to city officials, the department has received several phone calls and complaints about the Security Office calling Alamo residents.

“Please be advised that the Social Security Office WILL NEVER contact people by phone” said the city in a statement.

Officials says to please be cautious and not give out any personal information to the people pretending to be calling from the federal agency.