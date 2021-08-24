Alamo PD searching for man related to area burglaries

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is looking for a man for questioning regarding area burglaries, according to Chief Richard Ozuna.

Chief Ozuna confirmed that the man, Mario Alberto Cuevas-Peña, is also wanted in McAllen regarding an auto theft investigation.

McAllen PD described Cuevas-Peña, 35 as five foot four inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Limited details on the case are available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Alamo PD at (956) 787-1454.