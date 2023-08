ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo Police are searching for a man wanted for reckless driving, evading arrest/detention, and abandonment endangerment of a child without intention of returning.

Alamo Police say Joshua Aguilera, 31 is described as 5’8″ tall, weighing 150 lbs, with brown eyes.

Police urge the public to contact them at 956-787-1454 or 956-702-8477 if they have any information on Aguilera’s whereabouts.