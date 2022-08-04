ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo.

According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road.

Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of him. The driver attempted to swerve and was knocked off his bike.

The man remained lying on the road when a vehicle, driven by an elderly woman, ran him over.

The woman stopped to render aid but the man, who was between the age of 24 and 29, died at the scene. The woman did not display signs of intoxication and is not facing criminal charges at this time, Ozuna said.

The case remains under investigation.