Alamo PD holding Christmas toy drive

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department is collecting toys for a Christmas toy drive.

Alamo PD will be collecting unwrapped toys and store gift cards, according to a post from the Alamo Police Department.

“Help make this Christmas merry and bright for the young boys and girls residing in the City of Alamo,” the post states.

The new toys can be delivered to the Alamo Police Department located at 423 N. Tower Road.

Toys will be collected until Dec. 15.

For additional information, call (956) 787-1454.