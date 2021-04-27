Alamo PD: Expressway 83 partially closed after accident

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday afternoon an accident caused Expressway 83 near the overpass of Cesar Chavez to partially close.

Police say that the driver of a blue car was slowing down on the Expressway when the driver of a gray car rear-ended the blue car.

In the blue car was a female in her late 20’s and a young girl. The driver of the gray car is a man in his late 60’s, according to Alamo PD Chief Richard Ozuna.

Police say westbound traffic is being diverted on the Expressway, and should be cleared up by 7 p.m.

PHOTO: KVEO