ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo police are searching for two men in connection to burglarizing a food truck.

At 6:16 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Alamo Police Department responded to a food truck park located at 400 N. Alamo Road for a theft report.

Surveillance video showed two suspects in a gray Nissan Frontier arrive and steal several items from some of the food trucks, a news release stated.

Investigators were able to determine that the suspect’s vehicle came from the Donna area and was occupied by two men.

The passenger of the vehicle, wearing a black cap, was identified as Cristian Puentes. Puentes has previous convictions for thefts and burglaries.

Puentes was overheard calling out to the driver as “David,” police stated.

Those with information on the suspects or vehicle are asked to contact Alamo PD at (956) 787-1454.