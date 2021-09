ALAMO, Texas — The City of Alamo and the Hidalgo County Elections Department have partnered to register valid voters.

The city and the county said the elections department will be registering voters at the Alamo City Hall on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information contact City Secretary Alexandra Rangel at 956-787-0006 ext. 119 or for visit National Voter Registration Month for additional information.