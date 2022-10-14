ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury in Hidalgo County found an Alamo man guilty on three counts of sexual abuse of a child.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County Public Affairs Office, Miguel Angel Chavez, 59, was sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.

Chavez’s trial was held in the 206th District Court. He was found guilty on Oct. 6 and sentenced by Judge Rose Guerra Reyna on Oct. 12.

Chavez was found guilty of sex abuse of a child continuous, victim under 14, a 1st-degree felony. He was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a 1st-degree felony, and indecency with a child by sexual contact, a 2nd-degree felony, according to the news release.

The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Division Assistant District Attorneys Marcela Saenz-Salinas and Laura Rodriguez, with help from investigators Linda Greenwood, David White, and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The abuse occurred for over eight years, starting when the child was six-years-old.