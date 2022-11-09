ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo man was sentenced to state jail for his involvement in a 2019 crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Carlos Vasquez was ordered to serve seven years in state jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

An indictment obtained by ValleyCentral stated that Vasquez was arrested after driving a vehicle that “became involved in an accident” that resulted in the death of Roger Duane Cavazos.

The indictment stated that Vasquez fled the scene of the accident.

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated that Vasquez was driving a truck when he crashed into a motorcycle at Alamo and Cesar Chavez Roads. Vasquez was 17 at the time of the accident.