Warning: This story contains graphic content.

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Court documents allege that an Alamo man recorded himself killing a Mission resident, and uploaded the video to Instagram.

Julio Diaz was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder, according to Hidalgo County records.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral provided gruesome details of the alleged murder.

On July 10, McAllen police were contacted in reference to a man who was shot in the face. Officers located the victim, identified as Robert Wise, next to his pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds, the document stated.

The affidavit states that surveillance video showed Diaz pull up in a black Chevrolet Blazer and fire multiple shots at Wise. The video showed Diaz holding a handgun in one hand and an electronic device in the other.

“Mr. Diaz then posted a video on his social media (Instagram) account of the murder,” the affidavit states. “In the video on social media, Mr. Wise can be seen getting shot by Mr. Diaz.”

Police received a tip from a friend of Diaz’s, who said he sent him a message on social media admitting to the shooting.

Diaz was taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on July 12. His bond was set at $1 million.