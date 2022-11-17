DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s house and choking her.

Genaro Fuentes, 35, was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with intention to commit other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details the alleged burglary of July 24 at the 8100 block of Cindy Street in Donna. A deputy responded to the burglary and made contact with a woman who said she heard a loud bang at her front door. The man, identified as Fuentes, broke the door open and walked into her room, the affidavit stated.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Fuentes pulled out a silver kitchen knife and said he was going to kill her.

“[Fuentes] used his arm and started choking her,” the affidavit stated.

Deputies observed a cut on the woman’s lip and damage to the front door.

Fuentes was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Monday, according to records. His bond was set at $100,000.