ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 41-year-old Alamo man was arraigned on a murder charge after a woman was found dead in a mobile home last Monday.

Christopher Soto was arraigned Friday afternoon and is being held without bond, Alamo Police Chief Ricardo Ozuna told ValleyCentral.

At 12:02 p.m. Oct. 30, Alamo police responded to Acacia RV Trailer Park on 89 U.S. Business 83. Upon arrival, officers saw paramedics tending to a man who was in the living room with injuries.

The body of a woman was found in the rear bedroom of the home with “lacerations to the neck,” police added. She was identified as 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland.

The man, identified as Soto, was transported to a local hospital.

An arrest warrant for Soto was obtained and he will be booked into the Hidalgo County Jail pending his release from the hospital, Ozuna added.