ALAMO, Texas — Alamo Fire officials are asking drivers on westbound Expressway 83 to use caution.

Officials said two minor accidents between the Alamo Road and Cesar Chavez overpasses are causing major traffic delays.

Construction in the area is also a contributing factor to the delay, according to officials. No word yet on how soon the accidents will be cleared.

Authorities are urging motorists to be cautious when traveling in the area.