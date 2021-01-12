Alamo city administration was not ‘officially’ contacted regarding Trump’s visit

Alamo, Texas (KVEO)—Alamo city officials said they were not “officially” contacted regarding President Donald Trump’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday.

City manager Robert L. Salinas said the city commission nor the administration was given any details regarding the President’s itinerary.

Trump is scheduled to visit Alamo to speak about the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system.

“We are currently receiving many phone calls and emails regarding the President’s visit, but as you can see we cannot comment any further” said Salinas. “Regarding any potential protests or support for the President, we ask that all demonstrations are peaceful and respectful towards our law enforcement personnel and our surrounding communities.”