Alamo city administration was not ‘officially’ contacted regarding Trump’s visit

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:
city of lamo.jpg

Source: City of Alamo Facebook

Alamo, Texas (KVEO)—Alamo city officials said they were not “officially” contacted regarding President Donald Trump’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday.

LIVE BLOG: President Trump to visit the Rio Grande Valley

City manager Robert L. Salinas said the city commission nor the administration was given any details regarding the President’s itinerary.

Trump is scheduled to visit Alamo to speak about the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system.

“We are currently receiving many phone calls and emails regarding the President’s visit, but as you can see we cannot comment any further” said Salinas. “Regarding any potential protests or support for the President, we ask that all demonstrations are peaceful and respectful towards our law enforcement personnel and our surrounding communities.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday