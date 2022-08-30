ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need.

Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties.

To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill is acceptable as a proof of address.

The city and RGV Food Bank are asking residents to wear a face covering and have their vehicle trunk empty to easily store the free produce.

The mobile produce distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Alamo Volunteer Fireman Park, located at 722 E. De Soto Ave.