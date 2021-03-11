Airlines at VIA add more capacity to flights

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Valley International Airport (VIA) announced they have added more frequencies by various carriers to better serve the Rio Grande Valley community.

VIA’s news release said American Airlines announced the new nonstop Saturday flight to Chicago will be extended through Sept. 30. This flight offers quicker connections to cities like Providence, Albany, Green Bay, Syracuse and others.

American Airlines announced the addition of a daily 4th frequency between Dallas/Ft.Worth hub and Harlingen, effective June 3, 2020. Customers can take advantage of 2 morning departures and 2 late afternoon departures, said the release.

Southwest Airlines said they will offer a daily nonstop between Dallas/Love and Harlingen starting March 11 through April 11 with excellent connecting times. In addition, they will add a 3rd Houston/Hobby flight, effective May 8.

Sun Country Airlines’ season ends on May 2, but for the month of April, the carrier added 8 extra flights between Minneapolis and Harlingen to meet increasing demand.

United Airlines will increase to 4 daily frequencies to Houston/Bush, effective May 6, 2021, said VIA.