HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday Sun Country Airlines announced the nonstop service to Cancun from Valley International Airport in Harlingen starting on June 1.

The airline’s news release said introductory fares are as low as $129 one way. The announcement is part of a larger expansion by the airline, as it announced five new routes and welcomed two new airports to its growing network.

The new flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Sun Country Airlines will operate more than 100 scheduled service routes across 81 airports in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean said the news release.

Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell said the city is grateful for Sun Country’s confidence in Harlingen and looks forward to their continued success with their Minneapolis and the new Cancun routes.

Sun Country’s customer experience includes free in-flight entertainment, complimentary nonalcoholic beverage service, a new mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft.

CLICK HERE to view the new route and others on sale.