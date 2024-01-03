HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 737 airplane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

According to airport director Marv Esterly, around 5 a.m. the tower received an advisory of the plane landing with engine troubles.

This prompted the airport to issue an Alert 2.

The aircraft was carrying about 130 people and was able to land safely. People living near the area reported hearing rumbling and felt their homes shake.

Esterly said they have received a lot of noise since their flight pattern changed as they continue to work on an extension of the main runway. However, they have not received any notices from the FAA.

Esterly added that maintenance should be completed in March.

In the meantime, if residents have concerns they may contact the FAA.