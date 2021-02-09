Ahead of Valentine’s Day, flower shops see decrease in orders

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — This Valentine’s Day we might not see as many flower bouquets as we did in previous years.

Demand for flowers has decreased dramatically due to the pandemic.

Stay at home orders put a stop to most large gatherings like weddings or birthdays that you’d traditionally buy flowers for.

“Because of the pandemic, it’s affecting farms and growers,” said Ariel Loera, the co-owner of A Little Castle Shop .”The floral industry has been going way, way down.”

Even Valentine’s Day hasn’t seen the rush for flowers that it’s brought in years past.

An example of a flower bouquet at A Little Castle Flower Shop

“This year we’re looking like 50% less than we used to do,” said Loera. “I mean, last year, years in the back, we were super busy. But we’re not expecting that much this holiday.”

Despite the lower number of orders, Loera says people shouldn’t wait until the last minute to place any orders because it takes time to get the flowers, cut them, and place them in the bouquet.

Loera says fewer people buying flowers is a shame because everyone can use something to brighten their day during these trying times.

“I think they’re like souls,” said Loera. “You can talk to them, you can water them, and you can communicate with the flowers. That’s what I think the flowers are. Special, special gifts.”

Special gifts for the special people in your life.

“When they see flowers, they smile. And I think you want your wife, your mom to be happy. Give them flowers and they smile, they’ll like it,” said Loera.