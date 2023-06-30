PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A town hall meeting for the community of Pueblo De Palmas, who have been without water for weeks, got emotional, officials say.

Pueblo De Palmas is a rural area north of Peñitas and La Joya that is being affected by Agua SUD’s water problems. Earlier this week, ValleyCentral spoke with residents in the area who said they are struggling to go to work and other appointments due to the lack of water security.

Previous reports from Agua SUD state the lack of water stems from a water pressure issue.

Alma Torres, a Peñitas colonia resident, said she and her three adult children have been experiencing low water pressure and no water at all for over two weeks.

“It makes me angry,” Torres said.

She said she has reached out to the Agua Special Utility District and local officials to get some answers as to why the issue has not been resolved.

At the 10 a.m. meeting, residents expressed their discomfort with the situation and officers had to intervene.