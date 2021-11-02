Aggressive cold front heading to the Valley







HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cold front is going to pass through the Valley starting early Thursday morning and change the weather dramatically.

First, the front will generate showers and thunderstorms as it sweeps toward Deep South Texas late Wednesday.

The risk of rain and storms will last all night into the morning hours as the front passes.

Most of the activity is expected to remain below severe limits but some isolated storms could break free and produce strong gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail.

In general, this is expected to remain a rain event with a few embedded thunderstorms.

There will be enough moisture left behind the front to leave some lingering pockets of rain and rumbles through much of the day Thursday.

The chance for rain late tomorrow and overnight Thursday will be 60% and that’s all but a sure bet around here.

By late in the day Thursday the cooler air will be noticeable keeping afternoon temperatures in the low 70’s and setting the Valley up for overnight lows to bottom out near 50 degrees Friday morning.